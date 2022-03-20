APC more formidable to win Ekiti guber poll, says ex-deputy speaker, Olatunbosun 

By Idowu Gabriel

The former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, says the All Progressives Congress,(APC) in the State has been repositioned and more formidable to win the June 18, Governorship Election.



Olatunbosun said the efforts of the Reconciliation Committee put in place by the party to resolve the post-primary election grievances are already yielding dividends with more of the aspirants, who lost in the shadow poll expressing readiness to work for the party at the polls.



Olatubosun, who is the current Chairman, Ekiti House of Assembly Service Commission gave the affirmation, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday at Igbemo-Ekiti, his country home, in Irepdun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.



He said that the opposition parties hoping to harvest members from the APC over the outcome of the Jan. 27 governorship primary would be disappointed, boasting that many of the aggrieved members had resolved to “sheathe their swords.”



Olatunbosun described the Ekiti APC flagbearer, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, as a “popularly elected candidate who was chosen by overwhelming majority of party members.”



He said the assignment of the Post-Primary Reconciliation Committee led by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, had been made easier by Oyebanji’s extension of his hand of fellowship to other contestants, adding that many of them were ready to work for the party’s victory at the polls.



Olatunbosun, who is also a former Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Ekiti, believed that the APC would coast home to victory on the strength of what he called “the good legacies and impressive performance” of Gov. Kayode Fayemi in his over three years in office.



He appealed to Ekiti electorate to ensure continuity of good governance in the state for the first time in its history for all the policies, programmes and projects being executed to be consolidated for the good of the people.



“The APC is getting stronger everyday and it is in a pole position to win the forthcoming governorship election. Those parties wishing to harvest members from the APC will be disappointed at the end, because of the internal reconciliation going on.



“Politics is about interests and all the people being referred to as aggrieved, have said it publicly that they are not leaving the party and that they are going to work for the success of the party at the election.



“The truth of the matter is that, the reconciliation committee has been out in place and working very hard on the assignment it has been saddled with.



“The Ekiti governorship candidate elected in the primary was popularly elected and as a matter of fact, the election was free and fair,” Olatunbosun said.



He said that though there may have been some individuals, who may be disappointed that they were not elected at the primary; because they would have loved to be governor, but the truth of the matter is that we can only have one governorship candidate.



The APC chieftain said that a governorship candidate, a popular one has been elected in person of Oyebanji and that he has extended his hands of fellowship to all of them that contested with him and they have all pledged to work for the party.



He added that the issue of the governorship primary has been laid to rest, saying he can assured that all the people that participated in that primary have pledged that they are going to work for the party’s victory.



Olatunbosun added that ”people will see that when they get to the campaign ground, almost all of the contestants at the primary will be on the train, then “people will believe that our party is strong, prepared and ready to win and continue in governance.”



He said, “For the first time, we should try what we have never experienced and if people are talking about Lagos and other states, what can make a society to develop in a progressive manner is stability and this has started with the good performance of JKF in Ekiti.” (NAN)

