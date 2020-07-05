APC mischievously trying to link me to Hushpuppi – Atiku

Former Vice President Abubakar and presidential candidate of in the 2019 race  has slammed the ruling for trying to link him with alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, AKA .

Contrary to ’s claims, has distanced himself from through a series of tweets by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

The tweets said, “It is curious that the All Progressives Congress is mischievously trying to link Atiku Abubakar to the alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, AKA Hushpuppi, simply because he was photographed with Atiku at an event where many Nigerians had gathered.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it was a mere photo-op and not at any meeting as being  ingloriously speculated. We would advise the APC and Mr. Nabena to be very mindful of such senseless statements in the future,especially as the case under reference is a subject of litigation in another country. 

“Had they been more sensitive, they would have come to terms with the reality that the case is a national embarrassment – not something to cheer about for any political blackmail.


