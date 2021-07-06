APC membership registration to continue in Imo, Kwara, others- Secretary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says its membership revalidation and registration exercise will continue in Imo, Kwara, Ogun and Rivers States.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the approval followed the recommendation of the party’s Membership Registration Appeals Committee.

“With this approval, the membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise in the four states will continue for two weeks.

“Those who have not been registered in these states can purchase forms for congresses, party office elections and convention.

“For congresses in Rivers, all those who have purchased forms in the past will be allowed to participate in the congresses on the presentation of the bank teller as proof of payment,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said registration materials had been adequately deployed to the listed states.

He added that any attempt to deprive intending registrants in the states would be dealt with accordingly in line with the provisions of the APC Constitution and guidelines for the exercise.

He said that Nigerians who are desirous of joining the progressive fold are welcomed to take advantage of this window and register as members of the APC.

He appreciated millions of Nigerians who had earlier trooped to the registration, revalidation and register update centres across the country.

The APC scribe called on those wishing to participate in the current exercise to do so in an orderly manner and in line with COVID-19 public health protocols. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...