The Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Mr Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, has commended the large turnout recorded at the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration/ revalidation exercise in Bichi emirate.

Ibrahim-Chidari’s commendation was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Uba Abdullahi, on Sunday in Kano.

The statement quoted the speaker as giving the commendation after monitoring the exercise in some registration centres across Kunchi, Tsanyawa and Bichi local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the speaker was appointed as Chairman of the committee set up by the state government to supervise the exercise in all the local government areas making up the emirate.

“The rate at which the APC members are turning out to revalidate their membership or register for the party is b welcome development.

“This is a clear indication that we are going to win all the elections in Kano, come 2023,” he said.

The speaker said that his committee would liaise with the party headquarters for the supply of more registers to the centres to enable them continue with the exercise.

In their separate remarks, members of the committee and APC chairmen in Kunchi,Tsanyawa and Bichi council areas commended party members for their loyalty and commitment.

NAN reports that some of the registration centres visited included: Kunchi town,Shuwaki,Tsanyawa town, Yar Gwanda, Kabagiwa and Hagagawa, among others. (NAN)