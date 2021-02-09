The Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly , Timothy Owoeye, on Tuesday, revalidated his registration as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his ward in Ilesha. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the registration and revalidation exercise is holding in all the states across the country and President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC had recently in Katsina State revalidated his membership of the party. The registration, which took place at Ward 10, Unit 9, Orogba Street, Ilesha North-East Local Government Development Area, was supervised by APC Membership Registration Committee from Abuja. Addressing journalists after the exercise, Owoeye said that he revalidated his membership of the party because he strongly believed that the APC was the only political party that could take Nigeria to the promised land.

He said the merger of the different political parties that formed the APC in 2013 was with the aim of ousting then President, Goodluck Jonathan and improving the lives of Nigerians and making the country great. The speaker said that the war against Boko Haram/insurgency would soon be over, as the newly appointed service chiefs and President Mohammadu Buhari were up to the task to decimate the insurgents.

He called on members of the APC to mobilize and encourage more people to join its fold, especially youths with fresh ideas.

Owoeye said that APC is a great party with great plans for the people. The APC Registration Committee Chairman, Mr Femi Odufowokan, earlier in his remarks, said the membership registration exercise was to update the 2014 data/information of members of the party. Odufowokan said the pioneer Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun had already been captured in the registration last week. The chairman said that Owoeye would be the first APC member that would be captured as the two week membership registration kicked off in the state. (Tuesday).

He said the registration exercise would start with the registration of APC party leaders and that other members of the party were to expected to start their registration as from Wednesday. He said those coming for the registration should bring along their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and two passport photographs and that those without their PVC could still come.

Mr Ayo Ogunyemi, the APC Chairman of Ilesha North-East Local Government Development Area asked members of the party at the units to participate in the registration exercise, as a matter of duty to the party. He said the party registration was not the same thing as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voter registration, and that all APC members should participate in the exercise.

