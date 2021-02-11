Mr Abubakar Zakari, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State says the party’s membership registration/revalidation would create fears among the opposition parties. Zakari, also elected Chairman, Tarauni local government council in Kano State, said this on Thursday shortly after revalidating his APC membership at Unguwar Gano ward in Tarauni Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. “There are indications that some members of the opposition have begun making consultations towards joining the APC since the beginning of the exercise,” he said.

Zakari urged party faithful across the country, especially in Kano State to come out en mass to register and revalidate their membership. “Our focus is to strengthen the party and also to carry everyone along, while aggrieved members have happily rejoined APC just as new members have also joined. “The exercise is part of our preparations towards the 2023 general election, so that our party can win members of the position into its fold, just like we did during the recent local council election in the state.

“During the election, we successfully scared the opposition to the extent of withdrawing from the election. “Therefore, we also want our members to register so that during the 2023 election, we can scare the opposition to also withdraw from the race,” he said.

According to him, membership registration/revalidation is a constitutional provision which is part of the strategies by the party to give existing and new members sense of belonging. (NAN)