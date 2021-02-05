APC membership registration in Oyo satisfactory — Bwari

Hon. Bawa Bwari, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Membership Registration and Revalidation Committee for Oyo State, has expressed satisfaction with conduct of the exercise in Oyo. This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Mr Kehinde Olaosebikan and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan. Bwari made the disclosure at the ongoing

training programme for the various levels of APC registration supervisors at the party secretariat in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the committee chairman had at the training session, reacted to an online publication which suggested a non-existent division within the party. Other members of the committee are

Mr Yakubu Bashiru, the Secretary,

Muhammed Umar, Hon. Farludeen Arebi, Mallam Abdulsalam Omade, Hon. Chris Wigwe and Malam Ahmed Sajoh.

The publication had earlier reported a non-existent crisis in the exercise, alleging Senators from the state had hijacked it. Bwari expressed delight at the degree of cooperation, friendship and brotherhood existing among stakeholders of the party in the state, saying the exercise was satisfactory and hitch free.

The committee chairman said that he was profoundly impressed with the level of cooperation and speed with which issues were being resolved among the leaders of APC in the state. He expressed optimism that the registration in the state would eventually become a model for other states and a point of reference in future exercises. “We are proud of the friendship existing among the stakeholders of APC in this pacesetter state.

“I am highly convinced that our party will regain Oyo State in 2023. I can see that the process of winning the state in 2023 has already begun,’’ he said. Bwari admonished the supervisors at the various levels to avoid discrimination and exclusion, urging them to be responsible and respectful in their dealings with prospective party members.

Bwari, Bashir and Sajoh in their various speeches, explained the various processes of the exercise as well as the obligations and responsibilities of the supervisors which he said must be observed strictly.

Earlier, Chief Akin Oke, the APC Caretaker Chairman in the state, urged the trainees to be attentive and make the best of the training for effective transmission to the other levels of supervisors.

NAN reports that the training session was attended by Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin, the Chairman, Technical Committee and all the 66 statutory supervisors from the 33 local government areas of the state. (NAN)