APC Membership registration: Group urges Yahaya Bello to woo more Nigerians

A group, CITAR N.G.O has urged the Chairman of APC membership registration, who is the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to use his appointment to bring more members into the Party

A statement by the Spokesman of CITAR N.G.O, Hayatu Girie, advised governor Bello not to allow the enemies of APC to take over or hijack membership registration of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group noted that if northern zone which is predominantly APC get the registration of the party’s membership right, other zones in the country would key in for a hitch-free and dependable membership data that would lead the party to success in the coming election.

“We advise Yahaya Bello that he should do all within hid power to ensure that whoever is given this responsibility to handle the registration at the polling unit should be a man or woman of integrity.

“We want to equally call on him to come out with a common modality in addition to the guideline that was given by the National Secretariat so that the registration exercise will be hitch-free in all the States.

“We also want to appreciate the National Secretariat for initiating the party registration which will enable those who defected from other political parties to APC to obtain membership of the party properly from their respective polling units.

“We believe that with the caliber of Kogi State governor the membership of APC will increase tremendously.

“Yahaya Bello should ensure that all elected and political appointees, elders and critical stakeholders of the party be properly briefed and carry along during the registration at various polling units across the country.

“It is out hope that at the end of the exercise the new membership strength will settle down and learn the intrigues before going into the storming session of primaries in 2023. The responsibility given to governor Bello to ensure that APC has proper data of party membership is a very serious one and he is no doubt, equal to the task.

“The task before him is an enormous one, if he handles it well the party will be in peace, but if he handles it wrongly, he will leave a lot of challenges for the party and that is why this exercise is very important, and it is our prayers that Yahaya Bello will not leave the party with challenges”.