APC membership registration committee pledges transparency in Benue

The Benue All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration/revalidation committee has pledged to conduct a transparent and hitch free exercise in the state.

Briefing APC stakeholders in Makurdi on Wednesday, Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Muhammad Mashu said the committee was committed to conducting the exercise within the guidelines issued by the party.

Mashu said the committee would also supervise the exercise in all the Local Government Areas (LGAs)of the state to ensure that it was credible.

He said the committee would do everything to accommodate all party members and new ones willing to join the party during the registration.

Mashu said the exercise would be transparent and in strict compliance with the national secretariat guidelines adding that all COVID-19 protocols would be adhered to.

The leader of the APC in North Central and Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume pledged total support for the exercise.

Akume, a former governor of the state urged the people to boldly step out and register for the APC during the exercise and consequently vote during the 2023 election to reclaim the state.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration was executing projects across the country in spite of challenges.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the state APC Caretaker Chairman, Mr Abba Yaro called for massive turnout for the exercise.

Mr Emmanuel Jime, the state 2019 APC governorship candidate commended the party supporters for remaining in the party after losing the 2019 governorship election.

Rep. Blessing Mark, representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency expressed optimism that the exercise would be hitch free.

“We have every opportunity to reclaim Benue come 2023 because we have the numbers. This is an opportunity for us to strengthen the party at all units,” she said. (NAN)