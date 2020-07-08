APC, Masari, condole Tambuwal, Sokoto govt over death of Inuwa Abdulkadir

Share the news













The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, condoled with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the people of the state over the demise of the party’s erstwhile National Vice Chairman (North-West), Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir.

The APC’s condolence message was delivered by the Governor of Kebbi state, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who represented the national leadership of the party at the residence of the deceased in Sokoto.

Similarly, on Tuesday, governor of Katsina state Aminu Bello Masari was also in the state to condole with Gov. Tambuwal, family of the deceased ànd the people of Sokoto state over the passage of Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir.

The APC which lamented the death of its national officer, described it as a huge and irreplaceable loss not only to his family, but also to the people of Sokoto state and the country in general.

The party also described late Inuwa as a courageous and hardworking person who lived an exemplary life.

It prayed to God to grant him Aljanna and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal thanked the governors for the visit and prayed Allah to reward them abundantly.

Late Inuwa Abdulkadir died Monday in Sokoto at the age of 54 following a brief illness.

