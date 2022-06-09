APC made best decision in chosing Tinubu – Sen. Abiru

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Sen. Tokunbo Abiru (APC – Lagos East ) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the best decision in choosing Sen. Bola Tinubu as its 2023 Presidential Candidate.

Abiru who congratulated Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor on his emergence, also said that APC now have a formidable candidate that would ensure its victory at the presidential election.

In the congratulatory message by his media spokesperson, Mr Enitan Olukotun in Lagos on Thursday, the senator expressed confidence in Tinubu’s capacity.

Abiru who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries said: “Only Tinubu have the capacity to confront the opposition and secure victory for the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

“I heartily congratulate our revered Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the APC presidential primary election.

“The delegates of our dear party have made the best decision by electing Asiwaju to fly the flag of our dear party, APC in 2023.

“The Bola Tinubu presidency promises to bring transformational development to Nigeria as witnessed in Lagos state, where he served as governor for two terms.”

Abiru, therefore, urged Nigerians from all walks of life to look beyond premodial considerations and throw their support behind Tinubu’s candidacy.

He noted that complexities and protracted challenges facing the nation required a tested and experienced leader like Tinubu to tackle them headlong.

“I congratulate all APC members and supporters for this historic feat.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

recalls that Tinubu won the APC presidential ticket, defeating 13 other aspirants to emerge the flag bearer of the APC at the end of the Special National Convention of the party on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu, polled a total 1,271 votes, while Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Minister of Transportation, came second with 316 votes, followed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who came third with 235 votes. (NAN)

