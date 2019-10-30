APC loses Senate, Reps seats in Sokoto

The Court of Appeal Sokoto Division on Wednesday returned Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba and Balarabe Kakale as Senator and House of Representative member in the National Assembly, respectively.

In a short judgement read by Justice Frederick Oho, the court said that the appeal filed by Danbaba and Kakale both candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during 2019 election have succeeded and details on the judgement will be given later.

Oho set aside the judgements delivered by Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed the appellants petitions in favour of the respondents who are All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates.

The APC candidates that won the elections and occupying the seats at present are Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal for Sokoto South Senatorial District and Aliyu Shehu, representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the Appeal Court had on Tuesday also ordered fresh election in Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency of Sokoto state.

The Court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the election within 90 days.

The case was filed by Abubakar Abdullahi, candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the election of incumbent House of Representatives member, Alhaji Bala Hassan of APC. (NAN)