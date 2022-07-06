APC ‘ll takeover Bauchi in 2023 – Chieftain 

By Ahmed Kaigama

Malam Sabo Mohammed, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state, says it is almost certain that the party will takeover the state in the 2023 governorship election.

Mohammed stated this in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Bauchi, saying that state had been experiencing upsets in elections since 2007 when Malam Isa Yuguda dislodged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration.

“In Bauchi state the idea of incumbency doesn’t hold water, the people are versatile, well-informed and they know their rights and what is good for them.

“Incumbency doesn’t work in Bauchi,” he said.

Mohammed, also a former Publicity Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) said that the current PDP led administration in the state would be shocked at the 2023 poll.

“Our people are wise, they will go extra mile to defend what they want as they have demonstrated in 2007 and 2019,” he said.

The APC Chieftain said that the party’s governorship candidate retired Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar’s chances of dislodging the incumbent Gov. Bala Mohammed were bright.

”He promised to improve the general well being of the people but the reverse is the case. That is why we are optimistic that APC will dislodge Mohammed in 2023.

“We have a solid candidate that can dislodge him from the Government House in 2023.The former Chief of Air Staff served the country well and was among the longest serving military chiefs.

“And in appreciation they were given ambassadorial appointments, the first in the history of the country,” he said.

Mohammed said that the emergence of Abubakar as APC candidate had brought lots of goodwill to the party because of his previous achievements in office.

“While he was at the Nigerian Air Force he brought many projects that impacted on the lives of the people,” he said.

Mohammed said that the recent defection of some APC members to other parties would not affect its fortunes at the poll.

He advised aspirants who lost primaries to accept defeat in good faith and work for the success of the party.

“Some of us have contested elections since 2015 and lost but will remain committed to the APC.

“I urged our aggrieved members to rescind their decisions and support Abubakar so they do not lose their place when APC wins the 2023 election,” he said. (NAN)

