Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) Registration and Revalidation Committee in Enugu State, has expressed confidence that the party will take over the state in 2023.

Zwingina stated this in Nsukka on Tuesday while supervising the registration of Chief Ejike Omeje at Edemani ward in Nsukka Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The chairman said that he was excited and impressed with the calibre of people registering as new members and those who had left their political parties to join APC.

“The ongoing nationwide registration and revalidation of APC has repositioned the party to take over Enugu State in 2023.

“I am excited and impressed with the thousands of people coming to register as new members and those who have dumped their political parties to join APC as well as the massive turnout of old members to revalidate their membership.

“I have no doubt that APC will have a landslide victory in Enugu State during the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Zwingina said that he had known Omeje in Abuja for years as a successful pharmacist who had used his profession to empower many people.

He commended Omeje for what he called his wise decision to join the progressive party and contribute his own quota towards moving the country to the next level.

“Omeje’s decision to join the party will, no doubt, attract more people to APC in his Edemani ward, his local government and in state generally,” the former senator said.

The APC Chairman in Nsukka local government area, Mr Joseph Ugwuoke, said that Omeje’s membership of APC meant a lot to party faithful in the council area and the entire state.

“The ongoing registration and revalidation exercise is a blessing to APC in the state because many people from other parties have joined the party, having seen the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and his zero tolerance for corruption.

“We are promising Omeje that he will be carried along in every activity of the party since we operate as one family,” Ugwuoke said.

Speaking after his registration, Omeje said that he decided to join APC because of the numerous achievements of Buhari in various sectors of the economy, all of which had assisted in moving the country forward.

“I commend the present administration at the centre, especially in the area of fighting corruption and urge Mr President to keep it up,” he said.

Omeje promised to work in synergy with other APC faithful in the state to ensure that the party recorded landslide victory in the 2023 general elections.

“A situation where PDP wins all the elective positions in the state will no longer be possible,” he said.

The Abuja-based pharmacist expressed appreciation to all APC members in his ward for admitting him into the progressive party.

“I am optimistic that my membership of APC will attract more people in the state to join the party.

“This is because many people in my ward, LGA and state have benefitted from me in one way or the other.

”Already, more than 100 youths in my ward have agreed to join APC because of their respect for and trust in me, ” he said.

According to Omeje, this is his first time of joining any political party. (NAN)

