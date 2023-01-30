APC ‘ll sustain Buhari’s legacies beyond 2023- Sen. Abdullahi

By Naomi Sharang

Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, the National Coordinator, Project 774 for Tinubu/Shettima, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will sustain President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies beyond 2023.



He stated this at the inauguration of the rehabilitated New Bussa Township Stadium in Borgu Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger on Tuesday.



Abdullahi, also Senate Deputy Whip, described Buhari as a patriotic leader whose leadership skills must be sustained by the party.



He said that the Project 774 was one of the support groups of the Tinubu/Shettima for the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The lawmaker said that there was no crisis among the party members adding that the party was intact.



“Our party is intact. We are working very hard to deliver our party because of the good work our father President Muhammadu Buhari has being doing.

“He is working very hard and patriotically so and that is why he needs his legacy to be sustained.

“And that is why he said that as a democrat, he is going to allow democratic process to take place, that is leadership and that is how our presidential candidate emerged,” Abdullahi said.



He added”As we are going to the national election, we believe as the president of this country, his duty is to make sure there is credible election.

“We were asked for credible election, and we are going to anchor our victory on credible election. And that is why we are working very hard.”



Abdullahi said that project 774 was one out of so many other thousand support groups working assiduously across the country to galvanise support for Tinubu/ Shettima.

“Tinubu and Shettima have been tried, they have been tested and trusted. So there is no doubt about their capacity, they have the character, they have the capability and capacity to deliver on their promises,” he said.

Abdullahi described the extension of the deadline for naira swap as a welcome development, urging all Nigerians to use the extension period to do the needful.

“Let them not wait until the last day again, then they come out in large number and say oh.

“The National Assembly had moved motion to ask for extension so there is no any conflict in our concern.

“The concern we are showing is about Nigerians. I believe it’s a phase and it’s a sacrifice we must all make to make our country better.

“But what we are saying is that it should be done with human face. And our president is a listening president, he has heard the cry of Nigerians and their is an extension,” he said.

The lawmaker blamed the current fuel scarcity in the country on petroleum marketers.

“Mr President is not in charge of fuel. It is Nigerians, Nigerians are the fuel marketers.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has said there is fuel,” he said.

Abdullahi expressed optimism that on the adoption of the Local Government Autonomy in the Constitution Alteration Bills.

“I’m still very hopeful that local government autonomy will be given.

“It is not a rejection yet because we still have some states that have not returned the bills.

“Out of the 27 that have returned, some of the bills were accepted and out of the ones that are outstanding it is possible that we make the number.



“I’m calling on Nigerians to tell all the their States Houses of Assembly, those that have not returned the bills to the national assembly to do the needful because when we develop the local government, then we are developing Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)