APC ‘ll retain Plateau in 2023: Guber candidate

By Peter Amine

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the Plateau governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party will retain the state in 2023, going by recent developments.

Yilwatda said this in a statement in Jos on Tuesday.

He was reacting to Saturday’s ruling of the Federal High Court that dismissed the case challenging his emergence as the party’s candidate.

He said that the verdict was the beginning of the victory for the APC in the state and Nigeria at large in 2023.

The governorship candidate was excited that the primary election was adjudged by the court as transparent, free and fair.

“The litigation as instituted by one of the aspirants was legal and democratic rights of individuals who feel dissatisfied with certain process or decisions taken by the party.

“I do not begrudge anybody who challenged my emergence as the party’s governorship flag bearer more especially when the process leading to his victory has passed the integrity test.

“As far as I am was concerned, the whole tussle was a family affair which should not be blown out of proportion by unnecessary comments and celebrations.

“Now that the legal dispute has been put to rest what should be uppermost is how to marshal strategies to win the election at all the stages of the ballot,” he said.

Yilwatda appealed to people to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote APC.

The Federal High Court sitting in Jos had on Saturday dismissed the pre-election suit filed by an aspirant of APC Dr Danyaro Sarpiya challenging the emergence of Yilwatda as the party’s governorship candidate for 2023 general election.

The Presiding judge, Justice Dorcas Agishi in a judgement dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

Agishi said the claimant lacked the locus standing to challenge the APC governorship primaries having withdrawn from the race while the contest was ongoing.

The judge also ruled that Sarpiya cannot contest the authenticity of the delegates who participated in the exercise because he wasn’t a delegate. (NAN)