APC “ll retain Gombe State in 2023: Yahaya

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain the state in 2023 general election.

Yahaya said this when he received defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwami Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said that the APC led administration in the state had fulfilled most of its 2019 campaign promises to the people.

The governor said that his seeking for re-election was to consolidate on gains recorded by his administration toward improving the well-being of the people.

Yahaya stated that good governance was key to having better life for the people of the state and that was why his administration had done a lot in the provision of healthcare, education, infrastructure among others.

He said his administration had constructed several kilometers of road in different communities in Kwami LGA in addition to constructing schools and healthcare centres..

On request for more roads by members of some communities in the LGA, Yahaya said if re-elected his administration would construct more roads to link communities in the LGA.

He said that provision of more roads would help farmers to bring out their produce to the market, help pregnant women to access healthcare and also children to access education.

He also stated that his administration had improved the financial status of the state and ensured that whatever was due to the local government councils was given to them.

Yahaya appealed to party supporters to vote for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, adding that Gombe State stood to benefit a lot from Tinubu’s presidency.

The state campaign coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima, Alhaji Jamil Gwamna appealed to the electorate to elect the APC from top to bottom so that the people of the state could benefit maximally from the oil exploitation in the state.

Gwamna said that re-electing Yahaya as governor in 2023 was to ensure continuity with the progress that the ruling party has made since 2019.(NAN)