APC ‘ll restore Ijaws’ lost glory:Omo-Agege

By Carol Utulu

Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, the Delta All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship candidate, has pledged to restore the lost glory of the Ijaw people in the state, if given the mandate in 2023 poll.



Omo-Agege said this on Wednesday in Burutu, headquaters of Burutu Local Government Area(LGA) during a campaign rally.

He expressed sadness that the once lively town of Burutu had become a shadow of its former self and assured of a new hope when elected as governor of the state.

“We are going to bring back the glory days of Burutu. The Nigeria Ports Authority

(NPA) that used to boost the economy of this town is dead and we have a government in the state.



“How much would it have cost to sustain the Delta Timber Industry (DTI) that used to provide job opportunities for people across the state here in Burutu.



“The good news is that when I become governor, we will bring back DTI and make it functional again.



“The Ijaws under my government will have a state tertiary institution. We will reactivate the Burutu port,” he said.



Omo-Agege added:“Let me inform you that I already have the commitment of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when elected president, to make the NPA in Burutu work again.



“All those contributing to the economy of the state will be compensated and those not contributing will be taken care of.”

He promised to make sure that the 13 per cent oil derivation funds accruing to the state was properly managed for the benefit of the people.

The APC candidate also promised to ensure that

DESOPADEC, the commission established to cater for the needs of the oil-bearing communities function for the good of the communities.



Omo-Agege also promised to attract companies to the state to create jobs for the people.

“After I win by God’s grace, I will return to consult you on other development projects that will make Burutu alive again,’’ he said.

Mr Napoleon Kenereked, the state APC youths leader, lauded Omo-Agege for personally visiting the community to campaign for votes.



Kenerekedi likened Omo-Agege’s appearance to a similar one made over 40 years by Prof. Ambrose Alli, the former governor of the defunct Bendel State in 1979.(NAN)