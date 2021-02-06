APC ‘ll remain in power beyond 2023 – Rep.

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will remain in power in Nigeria beyond 2023.

Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency, said this shortly after revalidating his membership of the party in Gum-Gagdi in Kanam Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau on Saturday.

According to him, the party has been gaining momentum since coming to power in 2015.

He said the APC had performed credibly well, adding that Nigerians would still vote overwhelmingly for the party in the 2023 general elections and beyond.

“From the crowd you have seen here today, it is cristal clear that APC, our party is on ground.

“Though God decides what happens, but with the achievements of our party at various levels, we will retain power beyond 2023.

“Infact, it is not just about the next general elections, but the party will remain in power for the next hundred years,”he said.

The lawmaker added that with the registration/revalidation exercise, more members would join the party, hence increasing it’s strength and capacity to retain power.

He urged his constituents to participate in the registration, uring them to abide by the guidelines.

Speaking, Mr Musa Mahmoud, state Chairman of the registration/revalidation committee, said the exercise was aimed at creating opportunity for more people to join the party.

Mahmoud said the exercise would last for three weeks and promised that the committee would make it transparent and open to all.

“The last time our party conducted this exercise was in 2014. We decided to do it again to open more doors for fresh members to come into the party.

“It will create room for old members to revalidate their membership and young people who have just turned 18 years of age to register and join the party,”he said.

Mr Latep Dabang, state APC Chairman, commended the committee for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He urged members of the party to turn out in their numbers and take advantage of the exercise to revalidate their membership.

“Those who didn’t register in 2014 should do so now. Those who defected from other parties to APC, this is the time to do the proper thing.

“Those who just turned 18 years of age, this is the time to join the giant party in Africa,”he said. (NAN)