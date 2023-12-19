APC ‘ll harness demands of Nigerians for good governance – Ganduje

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has assured that the party will harness demands and requests of the people and transmit them to the ruling government for implementation.

Ganduje gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja, at the public presentation and launch of a book titled: “APC and Transition Politics” authored by an APC Chieftain, Comrade Salihu Lukman.

The APC National Chairman who commended the author of the book assured of the party’s sustained effort for smooth transition.

He further assured the suffering masses that the party will not relent in its effort to transmit their yearnings to the ruling government.

He said, “First of all, I will like to congratulate the author of this book, our friend, Comrade Salihu Lukman. There is no doubt about the recommendation for an institution like our great party sustaining the effort towards this our transition period.I have read the book and I have found issues, issues and counter issues but I am not the reviewer of the book so I will not go into that.

“It is important to document issues, APC as a political party and as a ruling party should be an institution well structured to serve in two ways. First, it is an institution that is in charge for the recruitment of candidates, and it is an institution that is concerned with implementation of the manifesto of the party.

“It is also an institution that must also harness the demands and the requests of the people in order to be transmitted to the ruling government for implementation. At the same time it is an institution that will explain and enlighten members of the public about the achievements of the ruling government. This is the core function of the political party.”

The Book reviewer, APC National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Basiru disclosed that the book is a polemical narration of the APC.

Basiru also noted that the preface of the book is a summary of events and political intrigues in the APC. According to him, the author enjoined Tinubu to provide leadership in the party.

“He urges Tinubu to restore constitutional order in the party. The Author submitted that his resignation from NWC is a personal one.

“He urged that all party members should accept the leadership of the current National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Ganduje. He urges leaders and party members to unite and support the leadership of Abdullahi Ganduje.

“The Author made a case for succession in the party. Nigerian democracy cannot develop unless the right principles are adhered to,” Basiru explained among others.

The Author of the Book, Comrade Salihu Lukman appreciated the level of attendance by members and leadership of the APC, particularly that of the National Chairman of the Party, Sen. Abdullahi Ganduje.

He described the full house as an indication that the APC as a party has solid structure strong enough to advance the country’s democracy and provide good governance to Nigerians.

He said,”I am overwhelmed by the attendance, even after all that I have canvassed publicly. It is a clear demonstration of the fact that this party has a clear future. And what is really required is to try and give the critical support to all our leaders, so that they are able to revive all the structures of our party.

“The whole essence of progressive governance for progressive politics is about making life better. I want to really thank everybody because when we set out to do this we are not trying to project ourselves for accolade. We were not looking for applause.

“We knew it will be critical. We expected people to be critical in the process and through the critical engagement, perhaps the party and the nation will be better for it.”

The auspicious occasion had in attendance the Leader of Afenifere Renewal Group, Hon. Olawale Oshun, APC Chieftain, Bisi Akande, Former Minister of Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, former Director General of the NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, Former S.A to former President Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, the former DG of VON, Osita Okechukwu, former Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole.

Also, represented were the former Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, and also in attendance were members of the APC National Working Committee, among others.

