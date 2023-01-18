APC ‘ll clear all Kebbi votes in general election: State Campaign Council

By Muhammad Lawal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it’s almost certain of clearing all Kebbi State votes in the 2023 general election, going by successes recorded in its village-to-village campaign.



Alhaji Sa’idu Dakingari, the Director-General of the state APC campaign council, said this when he spoke at the palace of the District Head of Bachaka, Alhaji Yakubu Maiyaki on Wednesday.



Dakingari, also a former governor of the state, expressed gratitude to Maiyaki for the warm reception accorded them.



He called on the people to unite on the APC’s platform to continue to reap the dividends of democracy in the state.



Dakingari promised that the party’s governorship candidate would sustain the execution of developmental projects initiated by Gov. Abubakar Atiku and even improve upon them.



The campaign DG said the people of Bachaka were direct beneficiaries of the administration’s projects particularly in terms of roads construction that had enhanced their economic fortunes.



”The economic activities of this area have picked up due to the roads provided by the government. How many truck loads of food ply this road on daily basis ?,” he said.



“I want to appeal to you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria, Dr Nasiru Idris, Kauran Gwandu as the next governor of Kebbi State as well as all APC candidates from top to bottom.



”Kaura will never let you down, he is gentle, honest and progressive, therefore, I urge you to vote for Kaura,” he said.



In his speech, Dr Nasir Idris, the state APC governorship candidate, expressed appreciation to the District Head of Bachaka for the warm reception accorded them.



Idris promised to surpass the achievements of former governors of the state if given the mandate in the March 11 poll.



”Government is all about people, developing and empowering people to better their lives. Vote for APC , we shall fulfill our promises,” he said.



He commended Mai Arewan Bachaka for the peaceful coexistence of people in his domain, urging them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for APC.



The campaign team also visited the palaces of the District Head of Lema, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu and that of the District Head of Yeldu, Alhaji Lawal Yakubu, where it urged the electorate to collect their PVCs and vote for APC candidates.(NAN)