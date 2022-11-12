APC ‘ll clear 2023 poll at all levels in Ebonyi: Rep

By Christian Ogbonna

Rep. Chinedu Ogah (APC-Ebonyi) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will clear the 2023 general election at all levels in Ebonyi.



Ogah, who represents Ikwo/Ezza Federal Constituency,said this at a parly with the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Ebonyi Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Saturday in Abakaliki.



The lawmaker, who was reeking reelection for a second term, urged candidates of political parties to present themselves to showcase what they could do before the people.



“I am not those candidates, that goes around destroying image of other politicians simply because there contesting with them.

“You have to present yourselves before the people for them to vote you in. My strategy is the masses, who are the electorates. They have the power to vote for you or not to vote for you,” he said.



Ogah said that the South-East would gain tremendously if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was elected as the country’s president in 2023.



“The Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the right choice for the zone and country at large.



“This is a candidate that have the capacity to win election across the country. They can win election convincingly in the North and South West because of the antecedents of the two personalities.

“I urge the Igbo people to support the ticket.

“Here in Ebonyi, only APC can win election because we have built capacity. And 90 per cent of Ebonyi people are APC. The candidates we have in APC both at the National and State levels are very credible,” Ogah stated.



He also expressed optimism on securing his reelection to the House of Representatives in 2023.



“I have the confident that the electorate will re-elect me. I have been representing them effectively since i was elected into the National Assembly in 2019.

“I will consolidate on the achievements I have recorded if re-elected and I will continue to speak and protect the interest of my constituents and Ebonyi people in general as a lawmaker,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

