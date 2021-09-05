APC LG Congress: Peaceful conduct, consensus excites Nasarawa Speaker

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended the peaceful conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC) local government congress in Toto council area of the state.



Abdullahi made the commendation after the party stakeholders affirmed the Local Government APC new executives on Saturday in Toto.



The speaker, who was represented by Mr Usman Shafa, also expressed happiness with the maturity exhibited by the stakeholders and other party members during the exercise, pledging that Toto will continue to remain the stronghold of the APC in the state.



Shafa represents Toto/Gadabuke constituency at the state assembly.



“I am happy and delighted with the peaceful conduct of this exercise where the new executives of our great party, APC, in this local government, our new executives emerged through consensus.



“If we will recall, His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, and the party had summoned APC stakeholders meeting where all stakeholders agreed for new officials of our party to emerge via consensus.



“That is why we in Toto Local Government have keyed into the consensus arrangement with due consultation with stakeholders of Toto, Umaisha and Gadabuke development areas.



“This is in the interest of unity, peace and for the overall development of our great party and community,” he said.



Abdullahi however advised the new officials to work in unity and carry every member of the party along while discharging their duties.



He assured of his continued readiness to provide an inclusive and purposeful leadership for the overall development of the area and the state at large.



Mr Ahmed Yahaya, former Commissioner for Health, and Mr Abdullahi Aliyu, the APC Chairmanship candidate of Toto local government, also lauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise in the area.



They expressed readiness to work hard for the victory of the party during the upcoming local council polls and other future elections.



On his part, Mr Murtala Danmadami, the outgoing Chairman of APC in the area, appreciated the state governor, the Speaker, stakeholders and other members of the party for their support, while calling on them to extend same to the new executives to succeed.



He pledged to continue to work for the victory of the party at all levels and at all times.



On his part, Mr Madaki Adagoje, a new national delegate of the party, pledged his readiness to continue to mobilise people into the party.



Adagoje, a former member representing Toto/Gadabuke stat3 constituency, thanked the speaker for providing all inclusive governance in the area.



Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the newly elected Chairman of APC in the area, Alhaji Shuaibu Ahmed, appreciated the stakeholders and other party members in the area for the confidence reposed in them.



He promised to carry every member of the party along in order to promote unity, peace and for the overall development of the APC and the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 27 executive members emerged through consensus.



They included Shuaibu Ahmed as Chairman; Deputy Chairman – Salihu Umar; Sule Saidu – Secretary; Rabiu Musa – Treasurer; Idris Hussaini – Youth Leader, and Fatima Adamu as Woman Leader.



Others are Muhammed Usman as Auditor; Muhammed Baba Danladi – Financial Secretary; Muhammed Ahmed – Organising Secretary, and Ibrahi Pama representative of disabilities as well as Iliyasu Abubakar as Legal Adviser.



NAN also reports that the three new National Delegates that emerged through consensus from the area were Mohammed Musa, former Chairman of the area; Ibrahim Danladi, a stakeholder; and Mr Madaki Ada-Goje, former state assembly member. (NAN)

