APC LG Congress: Members stage protest in Jalingo

September 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



Some of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jalingo Local Area of on Monday staged a peaceful protest against Saturday’s conduct of the ’s Local Congresses.

Spokesperson of the group, Alhaji Ahmed Hamza, told journalists that they had opted against the consensus arrangement at the Stakeholders meeting held with the local congresses committee that came from Abuja.

Hamza said they were asked to wait at the ’s office where the would be conducted but that none of the officials showed up.

“We are here as critical stakeholders of the APC in Jalingo to protest against what transpired during the local congresses on Saturday.

“During the earlier meeting held with the committee, we insisted that we preferred open to the consensus arrangement.

“We were then asked to proceed to the office and wait for the officials who will come and conduct the congress. To our surprise, none of them showed up till now as we speak.

“You need to understand that there are people who paid for the forms to contest for various positions at this congress.

“What happens to them. They did not subscribe to the consensus arrangement and yet we were tricked out of the meeting and abandoned.

“The APC is an all-inclusive and encourages collective participation. We would not sit back and allow or two people to hijack the for their selfish interests.

“As such, we have already prepared our petition and will proceed to the appeal committee as soon as it is appointed. This travesty cannot be allowed to stand,” Hamza said.

Reacting to the protest, the State Caretaker Committee of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, explained that all the local representatives at the critical stakeholders meeting adopted consensus in the presence of of the Congress Committee that came for the purpose from Abuja.

El-Sudi wondered why this group was protesting, but said that the aggrieved group had a chance to present their protest to the Appeal Committee that would soon be sent from the ’s headquarters in Abuja.

He appealed for calm, assuring that all grievances would be amicably resolved. (NAN)

