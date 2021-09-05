APC LG Congress: Consensus promotes unity, internal democracy – Committee

The APC Local Government Congress Committeein Bauchi Stare, says it has adopted consensus in its congresses, to promote unity and internal democracy in the party.

Mr Jibrin Samuel, Chairman of the committee, stated this while addressing election officers and supporters of the party, on Saturday in Bauchi.

Samuel said the national secretariat of the party deployed the committee to the state to facilitate conduct of free and fair congresses across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He said the committee upheld the decision of the stakeholders to adopt consensus in the congress unless where disagreement exists.

“We are adopting consensus in LG Congress because the party doesn’t have an updated list of members to conduct a proper election.

“The choice to adopt consensus congress would reduce acrimony, tension and possible infiltration of the opposition.

“That is why even the national secretariat of the party prefered the adoption of consensus in choosing new leaders at local governments levels by the stakeholders,” he said.

The Chairman said the Committee would not to allow some elements within the party to shortchange others, adding that it would provide level playing ground to ensure fairness and justice to all candidates.

Samuel commended the supporters of the party for the peaceful conduct of the ward congresses in the state, and urged them to sustain the tempo to enable the party to sweep poll in 2023 election.

In his remarks, Alhaji Uba Nana, Chairman Caretaker of the party in the state, said the stakeholders adopted consensus for LG congresses in the state., adding that the exercise would be conducted according to the constitution and guidelines of the party

Nana tasked members of the party to be dedicated and work towards its progress.

Also speaking, Mr Yakubu Shehu (APC -Bauchi Federal Constituency), described consensus as the best option for the party.

“Consensus is best for the Congress without a delegates’ list, it will bring more sanity to the party.” (NAN)

