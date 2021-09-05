APC LG congress: Alimosho, Mushin elect new party leaders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho and Mushin Local Governments of Lagos State on Saturday, elected new party leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC held its local government congress nationwide on Saturday, to elect new executives that will run affairs of the party at the council level.

Mr Babatunde Yusuf, the Press Secretary to Alimosho local government, held that the exercise was peaceful as all candidates were unopposed.

” The congress was done based on the guidelines, given by the party congress committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Candidates were called one after the other, and thereafter, retuned unopposed and pronounced elected.

“The elected LGA executives and national delegates who contested, all got the support of party members present at the congress,” he said.

Yusuf said the results of the congress were duly signed by the state congress committee, which included: the Chairman, Mr Taiwo Akanbi and Mr Yomi Macaulay, the Secretary.

He added that the result was consequently taken to the state party secretariat for submission.

NAN reports that Mr Rosin Fatoki was elected as the LGA APC Chairman, while Mr Akibu Saliu was elected as the party Secretary.

Similarly, Mr Kabir Oriowo, the APC Local Government Congress Committee Chairman, said all the 14 Wards Executive Council members of Mushin local government were affirmed.

The event took place at New State High School, Palm Avenue, Mushin.

According to Oriowo, all LGA delegates from ward A to L were in attendance and were called out for recognition.

“The affirmation for all the local government executive council members, was conducted and the members attested to it.

“Alhaji Babatunde Shittabey emerged as the LGA party Chairman and Mr Tunde Kazeem, as Vice Chairman.

“Other members of the executive were called out for recognition .

The committee chairman and his team thanked the party chairman, LGA executives, ward chairmen and their members for a successful congress. (NAN)

