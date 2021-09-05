APC LG congress: Alimosho, Mushin elect new party leaders

The All Progressives  Congress (APC) in Alimosho and Mushin Local Governments  of Lagos State on Saturday,  elected new party leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports APC  held its    congress  nationwide on Saturday,   to elect new executives  will run  affairs of the party at the council level.

Mr Babatunde Yusuf, the Press Secretary to Alimosho local government,  held the exercise was peaceful as all candidates  were  unopposed.

” The congress was done on the guidelines,  given party congress committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Candidates  were called one after the other,  and thereafter,   retuned unopposed and pronounced elected.

“The elected LGA executives and national delegates who contested, all got the support of  party members present at the congress,” he said.

Yusuf said the results of the congress were duly signed state congress committee,  which included: the Chairman,  Mr Taiwo Akanbi and Mr Yomi Macaulay, the Secretary.

He added the result was consequently taken to the state party secretariat for submission.

NAN reports Mr Rosin Fatoki was elected as the LGA APC Chairman, while Mr Akibu Saliu was elected as the party Secretary.

Similarly, Mr Kabir Oriowo, the APC Congress Committee Chairman, said all the 14 Wards Executive Council members of Mushin were affirmed.

The event took place  at New State High School, Palm Avenue, Mushin.

According to Oriowo, all LGA delegates ward A to L were in attendance and  were called out for recognition.

“The affirmation for all the executive council members,  was conducted and the members  attested to it.

“Alhaji Babatunde Shittabey emerged as the LGA party Chairman and Mr Tunde Kazeem, as Vice Chairman.

“Other members of the executive were called out for recognition .

The committee chairman and his team thanked the party chairman, LGA executives, ward chairmen and their members for a successful congress. (NAN)

