APC leaders promise to deliver Nasarawa State for Tinubu

By Sunday John

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State have promised to deliver the state for its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The leaders made the commitment at the continuation of their statewide campaign for 2023 election on Tuesday at Awe Local Government Area (LGA).

Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said they had gone round all LGAs in the cause of the campaigns and “we are happy with the support we received.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the people of Awe LGA for the rousing welcome and assured them of more government presence in the area.

He advised them to support the party from top to bottom as, according to him, Awe has been an APC LGA from inception.

He added that the presidential flag bearer of the party has the capacity, capability and competence to transform the country.

Sule said he has no doubt that based on their performances and the support they have been receiving from the people, APC would win the 2023 election in the state.

Also, Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC, Nasarawa South), said the choice of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC is the best for Nigeria at this time, given his pedigree.

According to Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa, Tinubu is an army of democracy, who alongside other patriots fought for democracy at a most risky period.

He added that the APC Presidential candidate transformed Lagos State when he was governor from 1999 to 2007 to what is is now.

“Tinubu will perform the magic he did to ensure law and order and totally transform Lagos State in the entire country if elected in 2023.

“He has paid his dues to ensure democratic governance in the country and it is right to elect such a person as the President.

“Tinubu is a man of ideas and will roll out ideas and assemble a strong team that would tackle the security and economic problems facing the country if elected in 2023,” Al-Makura added.

He therefore called on the people of to massively vote for Tinubu, Gov. Sule and all APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Also, Abubakar Nalaraba, Member representing Awe/Keana/Doma Federal Constituency, lauded the people for the rousing welcome and love for their party.

Nalaraba said that the people had voted massively for APC in 2019 and as such, he constructed 18 classrooms, provided eight boreholes, gave N50,000 to over 200 women, and currently is constructing road in Awe LGA.

He promised them that if they vote for Tinubu in 2023 as president, it would be easy for them to attract federal government presence to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that John Mamman, the State Chairman of APC, presented the governorship and other candidates vying for various elective positions in the area to the people. (NAN)