APC leaders address complaints of aggrieved members in Ikorodu

By Adepote Arowojobe

The leadership of the APC in Ikorodu, Lagos State, says it will address all concerns raised by its members ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly election.

They gave the assurance during a town hall meeting with members on Tuesday at the party’s secreteriat at Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some aggrieved members of the party, had in a viral video, protested non payment of allowances and threatened to boycott the March 18 elections if issues were not addressed.

The protesters, who claimed to be canvassers for the 2023 presidential elections, had in a viral video claimed that their efforts were not rewarded by the party leaders.

However, the party leaders, during the meeting, explained that non payment of the allowances was not intentional but was caused by technical issues currently being experienced across the country.

They urged the electorate to re-elect Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and assembly candidates for Ikorodu Division; Aro Moshood popularly known as AMA, Ikorodu Constituency II and Gbolahan Ogunleye, Ikorodu Constituency 1.

Earlier, Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, former deputy governor of Lagos State, said the essence of the meeting was to reconcile all aggrieved members to the party and block every loopholes created by the enemy.

“Misunderstanding is bound to occur but it is our duty to resolve it.” he said.

The party chieftain also assured them that all they needed to ensure successful governorship and assembly elections on March 18, would be made available starting from Tuesday.

“All you require for the elections will reach you as from this moment and tomorrow.

“We must not allow rifts to split our party and we must work for the victory of our party.

“We appeal that all members come out and vote massively because whatever is the grievance, it will be resolved.” Ogunleye said.

Also, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, an APC Apex Leader and former party’s Vice Chairman, Lagos East Senatorial District, assured party executives of plans to heal all wounds.

Olusanya urged members to put all differences aside and unite for the success of the second term ambition of Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

He also urged them to elect Messrs Gbolahan Ogunleye and Aro Moshood during the polls.

“We understand all the reasons our members are aggreived and we are here today to resolve them for the unity of our party.

“Any member who worked for the party will surely receive what is due to him or her, nobody will be shortchanged in anyway.

“We have 232 polling units, having one captain at each who are aggreived, today they will all receive their honorarium as from now till tommorow.

“We should start canvassing for votes to ensure that our governor is returned elected and all the state assembly candidates are victorious in the election,” he said.

Olusanya expressed confidence that Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates would have a landslide victory at the polls.

Mrs Omodolapo Adenubi, one of the aggrieved members, commended the leadership of the party for the timely intervention and assured them of her renewed commitment to the party since the issue had been resolved.

“I have been a committed member of APC for over 15 years before I relocated from Mushin to Ikorodu, and I put in all my efforts for the success of our party,” she said.

Also, former Sen. Adeseye Ogunlewe, Member, Governor Advisory Council (GAC), and ex Minister of Works, urged APC supporters in Ikorodu to cast their votes for all candidates of the party.

Also in attendance were other APC leaders, including Mr Wasiu Adesina, Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government, Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba, Vice Chairman, Mr Tijani Olasunkanmi, APC Chairman Ikorodu Division and Alhaji Waheed Animashaun, LGA Chairman among others.(NAN)