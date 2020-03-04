APC lauds Nigeria’s re-emergence as Africa’s largest economy

By Lesley Muosowo Otu- Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has described Nigeria’s re-emergence as Africa’s largest economy, as rewarding and fitting economic scorecard of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The country’s re-emergence came after South Africa, which held the position, entered its second recession in two years.

The Spokesperson of party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Oniru, on Wednesday said the achievement was a big feat that should be celebrated.

The party congratulated the President, the APC family, and indeed all Nigerians.

“The task of developing a nation is a collective one. Politics should not drive Nigeria apart; it should unite us when the interest of our nation is involved.

“Since the Nigerian economy exited recession in 2017, the country’s economic growth has not been a fluke but a result of deliberate practices and policies of the President Buhari administration.

“This has increased transparency in governance, diversification of the economy away from oil, improved fiscal management, and a healthy protectionist approach which has aided the growth and increased the capacity of domestic producers and in turn created jobs.

“The hugely successful anti-corruption efforts such as implementation of a Treasury Single Account that allows the government to better track and manage its resources and a more transparent government payroll and personnel system that eliminated duplication and “ghost workers”, has alleviated poverty and made more cash available for critical infrastructure projects.

“Private sector investment and confidence in the economy is at a record high as a result of government’s development of a stronger public-private partnerships for roads, agriculture, and power”, the statement read.

It added that “economic growth is being achieved despite dwindling resources as a result of low oil prices. The fact that we are making commendable progress with all the challenges shows this government is doing the right thing.

“There is no doubt about the determination of the Buhari government to continue to take the right steps to create jobs, grow the economy, create a secure environment, massively develop our infrastructure and develop our other resources through focused and well reasoned diversification policies.”

“Our youths should take advantage of the conducive business environment the APC government is creating by investing their time in productive endeavours. They should free themselves from those who had dragged Nigeria down to the cliff edge and are trying to use our youths to create social disharmony,” it added.