APC lauds Matawalle on Zamfara’s new deputy governor

By Ishaq Zaki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara for appointing Sen. Hassan Nasiha as his new deputy.

This is contained in a statement by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Yusuf Idris in Gusau on Thursday.

“On behalf of the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani and entire APC members in the state, I congratulate Sen. Hassan Nasiha on his inauguration as the new deputy governor of the state.

“Danfulani is confident in the abilities of the new deputy to support Matawalle in his drive to move the state forward.

“Nasiha is unquestionably a loyal and experienced politician who stands out to be recognised at anytime,” Idris said.

According to him, the APC is determined to work closely with the state executive and legislature to ensure development of the state.

“The APC strongly believes and appreciates Matawalle’s leadership strategy in rebuilding the state.

“No amount of pressure or destructive tendencies will stop him from doing the right thing in order to move the state to the Promised Land.

“APC leadership in the state has confidence in the ability of Matawalle to change the narration of political sector of the state,” Idris said.(NAN)

