APC lauds Matawalle for tackling security challenges

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Gov. Bello Matawalle over his strategies to address the security challenges facing the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Working Committee of the party met with Matawalle on Wednesday to fine-tune strategies that would ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the meeting, the APC State Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, expressed confidence that it would be victorious in next year’s polls.

Danfulani noted that the party has gained grounds because the governor has impacted the lives of the people positively.

He praised the governor for reconciling the party with aggrieved members.

He described the move as key at ensuring that the party was united and enhancing its chances of success.

Danfulani said that the security measures initiated by the governor would in turn encourage the electorate to participate in the 2023 polls.

He said that the party would support all government’s policies.

Receiving the party leadership, Matawalle lauded the members for supporting his administration.

He hailed the party leaders for the successes being recorded by the party which, he said, had become the envy of the opposition.

“My administration is anchored on the support, cooperation and prayers of the good people of Zamfara and the exceptional leadership style being demonstrated by the APC leaders in the state.

“I urge you not to relent, we should continue to work hard to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections,“ Matawalle said. (NAN)

