APC lauds Matawalle for good governance, youth inclusion in politics

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, has lauded Gov. Bello Matawalle for promoting good governance and youth inclusion in governance and politics.

Danfulani gave the commendation while speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.The party chairman noted that Matawalle-led administration in the state from 2019 to date have initiated various development projects.Danfulani said the projects include the ongoing Cargo Airport Construction, road projects and total rehabilitation of the Gusau government house.“We are all aware of the construction of Primary Health Care Centres in the 147 political wards across the 14 local government areas of the state.“

The project has provided improved primary health care to our people at the grassroots. They noe have access to comprehensive health care system”, the APC chairman added.Danfulani also commended Matawalle for his giant intervention in addressing the security challenges in the state.“

You know, Matawalle immediately after his assumption in office as Zamfara governor initiated the peace dialogue with bandits which led the drastic reduction in the security challenges in our communities.“Attacks on our communities have now reduced. Infact, I can say that Matawalle’s administration have achieved 70 to 80 per cent success in addressing the security challenges in the state”, he added.He also commended Matawalle for appointing youths into various critical positions in his administration. (NAN)

