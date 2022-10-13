APC lauds FG for honouring Zamfara people with Merit Award

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has lauded the Federal Government for considering prominent personalities in the state for the National Merit Awards.



The state APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Yusuf Idris said this at a news briefing in Gusau.



“We wish to extend our appreciation to the federal government and the Merit Award selection committee for considering Zamfara people for the award.



“We pray that more of our deserving sons and daughters will be considered in coming years.



“On behalf of the entire APC leadership in the state and entire members of our great party, we appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari over just concluded National Merit Awards.



“We commend the president for delisting Dr Dauda Dare, the state PDP governorship candidate from the award list,” Idris said.

He said that Dare’s name was removed following his alleged mention in a corruption case involving a former Minister.



“We strongly believe that any individual honoured with the award must be impeccable in character and must not be seen to have connection with people who are known saboteurs of our economy such as the former Minister.



“The removal of his name from the list has shown that the anti-corruption fight of the Buhari is still on course.



“We commend the government of the day for its stand against economic saboteurs however highly placed.



“We strongly appreciate the National Merit Awards selection committee’s good eyes that did this work to save Zamfara from embarrassment,” Idris said.



The publicity secretary called on residents of the state to continue to support government effort to instil discipline and sanity in the state polity. (NAN)

