APC lauds Court judgement reaffirming candidature of Uba Sani

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kaduna State Chapter of the All Progressive. Congress, APC, has commended the judgement of the Federal High Court that reaffirmed the candidature of Senator Uba Sani as the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

The Director General, DG, Kaduna State Campaign Council. Professor Muhammad Sani Bello in a statement noted that the judgement is a thorough and timely intervention in the nation’s quest to deepen democracy.

He stated,”The judgement today by the Federal High Court in Kaduna reaffirming the candidature of Senator Uba Sani as the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Kaduna State is a hallmark of justice.

“It is a thorough and timely intervention in the nation’s quest to deepen democracy, minimise intra-party divisions and entrench the rule of law.

“We congratulate Malam Sani Mahmood Sha’aban for resorting to the justice system in his quest to right perceived wrongdoings. Sha’aban challenged the method used in the primary election that produced Uba Sani as the party’s flag bearer in the state. This is the mark of a true democrat.

“Now that the allegations of discrepancies and fraud said to have characterised the conduct of the primary election of the party in the state have been dismissed, the APC can comfortably carry on with the campaign to win the hearts and minds of the electorate.”

Bello said although Senator Uba Sani had been declared winner of the primary election after polling 1,149 votes while Sha’aban and Bashir Abubakar scored 10 and 37 votes respectively, the APC needs all hands on deck for the forthcoming general elections.

“The Kaduna State Campaign Council will continue to engage with all the APC aspirants for the success of the party in next year’s polls.

“No doubt, the achievements of the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration in the last seven and half years, coupled with Senator Uba Sani’s stellar performance as a legislator, including his noble agenda as our gubernatorial candidate, have endeared the good people of Kaduna State to our party,” he stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

