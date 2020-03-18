APC lauds Buhari on new petroleum pump price

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for directing the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to reduce pump price of petrol from N143 to N125, describing the news as heartwarming for the party and all Nigerians.

A statement signed by the party’s Spokesperson, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, said with the new price, Buhari had again demonstrated that his government is responsive to the welfare and well being of Nigerians.

“As a party, this new pro-people decision is no surprise. Since May 29, 2015 when the APC-led Federal Government came on board, it has relentlessly prioritised the common good of all.

“From its revolutionary policies on agriculture which has elevated Nigeria as Africa’s biggest rice producer to the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) which is adjudged as the most ambitious on the African continent to several other interventionist policies, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is achieving beyond doubt the Next Level governance promised during the 2019 electioneering campaign.

“While this reduction would unarguably, reduce government’s projected revenue, the APC is delighted that the Federal Government places the interests of the people above any other consideration.

“With this noble gesture, the party is confident that this would reflect positively in the lives of all Nigerians,” the statement read.