The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mr Ahmed Habib as Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He congratulated Habib for the appointment, saying it was in recognition of his loyalty and selfless service to the country.

“We trust in your capacity to acquit yourself creditably well in your new assignment, the party is quite appreciative of this gesture of President Muhammadu Buhari and wish you the very best in this endeavour,’’ he said.

Akpanudoedehe described the new NEMA boss as a man with extensive experience that spanned about 25 years across various sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Habib is a member of boards of corporate, political and youth organisations.

He was the national chairman of Progressive People’s Alliance from 2010 to 2011.

His appointment was announced by Alhaji Garba Shehu, spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Habib who hailed from Jigawa and a Business Administration graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, took over from retired AVM Muhammadu Muhammad.

He was a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2019 and has been the national chairman of the National Committee for Buhari Support Groups since 2015.(NAN)

