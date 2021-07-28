APC lauds Akeredolu’s Supreme Court victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, over his Supreme Court election victory, saying it is well deserved.



Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.



Akpanudoedehe said with the court upholding Akeredolu’s election, he would now focus on developing the state.



He rejoiced with the government and people of Ondo State over the court ruling which upheld the victory of Akeredolu in the last governorship election in the state.



The APC scribe said with the court ruling, Akeredolu’s administration was poised to redouble the tempo of quality service delivery and consolidate its giant strides.



This, he said, was especially in the critical areas of education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, security, youth empowerment and industrialisation.



Akpanudoedehe added that Akeredolu was truly passionate about development of his independent-minded, enlightened and progressive people and the state.



He said the governor had followed up his peoples oriented policies with several other developmental initiatives and had returned the state to its deserved status.



Akpanudoedehe said Akeredolu has also consolidated on the landmark and progressive legacies of late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, the first civilian governor of the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the supreme court had dismissed the appeal by Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last governorship election in the state on the grounds that it was incompetent.



Eyitayo had challenged Akeredolu’s victory at the court, saying the election was marred by electoral malpractice.(NAN)

