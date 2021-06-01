APC Lagos primaries: Disregard results circulating on social media— Spokesman

June 1, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



 The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Tuesday, distanced itself from Saturday’s outcome its election currently circulating some social media platforms.

The APC described the results as fake, while urging  the general public, especially party members, to disregard them.

The News Nigeria (NAN) reports that  some unverified results the APC election are circulating in some sections the social media.

Reacting to the , the APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, told  NAN who sought authenticity of the results presently  circulating the social media, that the results were fictitious and misleading.

Oladejo said, “The publication of fake and unverified results can heat up the polity unnecessarily. It is unprofessional and unethical. Patience remains a virtue in every calling.

“Please, disregard these results. They are not authentic,” he said.

NAN  reports that the ruling party Saturday conducted an open secret ballot primaries across wards in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Areas (LCDAs).

The election was aimed at  selecting its chairmanship and councillorship flag-bearers, ahead of the July 24 council poll.

The election was, however, not some hitches, as were reported cases of disruption, violence and ballot box snatches in some wards.

The results of the primaries, therefore, are still being expected to be announced at the APC state Secretariat, 48 hours after the . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,