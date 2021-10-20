APC Lagos factional group seeks end to grievances ahead of 2023

The Lagos4Lagos Movement, a factional group within the ruling APC in Lagos State, has called on the national body to address all grievances within the party ahead of 2023 general elections.



Mr Sunday Ajayi, the newly-elected factional chairman in Lagos APC, told newsmen on Wednesday in Ikeja that the faction was willing to dialogue to entrench internal democracy in the state.



According to Ajayi, the needful is for the national body to bring every group together and address all grievances ahead of the general elections.

“What we want is for the national body to give us democratically elected officials.

“We are not out to bring Lagos APC down. That’s not our goal but to end (alleged) injustice within the party,” he said.



He alleged that the APC winning margin had been dwindling in every election in Lagos State since Gov. Babatunde Fashola left office.

Ajayi said that the last time the ruling party had excess votes in millions was during the ex-Gov. Babatunde Fashola’s regime.



“Ex- Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode won with a little above 800,000 while Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu won with a little above 700,000 votes.



“Our last local council election proved that we need to come back to the drawing board and involve all members of the party in the interest of the state.

“The national body should address all aggrieved factions to regain the full strength of the party in the state,” he said.

He said that the national body should meet with other aggrieved factions such as, The Conscience Forum, the Democrats and others so as to form a mass front ahead of 2023. (NAN)

