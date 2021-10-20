APC Lagos factional group seeks end to grievances ahead of 2023

October 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Lagos4Lagos Movement, a factional group within the ruling APC in Lagos State, has called the national body to address all grievances within the party ahead 2023 general elections.


Mr Sunday Ajayi, the newly-elected factional in Lagos APC, told newsmen Wednesday in Ikeja that the faction was willing to dialogue to entrench internal democracy in the state.


According to Ajayi, the needful is for the national body to bring every group together and address all grievances ahead the general elections.
“What we want is for the national body to give us democratically elected officials.
“We are not out to bring Lagos APC down. That’s not goal but to end (alleged) injustice within the party,” he said.


He that the APC winning margin had been dwindling in every election in Lagos State since Gov. Babatunde Fashola left office.
Ajayi said that the last time the ruling party had excess votes in millions was during the ex-Gov. Babatunde Fashola’s regime.


“Ex- Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode won with a little above 800,000 while Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu won with a little above 700,000 votes.


last local election proved that we to back to the drawing board and involve all members the party in the interest the state.
“The national body should address all aggrieved factions to regain the full strength the party in the state,” he said.

He said that the national body should meet with other aggrieved factions such as, The Conscience Forum, the Democrats and others so as to form a mass front ahead 2023. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,