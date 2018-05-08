Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Katsina South Senatorial District have described the Ward Congresses conducted on 5th May 2018 as a jamboree and a travesty of justice and fairness and called for fresh elections in line with the party’s prescriptions.

The aggrieved members cutting across all the 11 Local government areas of the zone, in a petition accused the committee responsible for the conduct of Wards and Local Government Congresses (W&LGCC) of flagrant violation of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Electoral Act, as well as the APC constitution .

The statement signed by Usman Umar Buhari on behalf of the petitioners insisted that the failure of the W&LGCC to appoint three (3) persons per ward, and three(3) persons per LGA to serve as Local Organizing Committee (LOC) as stipulated by the aforementioned constitutions was a deliberate violation .

They described handing over of election materials to Secretary to the Government of Katsina State Dr Mustapha Inuwa as an attempt to enforce a pre-determined outcome by shutting out some eligible contestants.They added that the move was alien to APC guidelines .

Presenting the petition at the Katsina APC HQ , the aggrieved contestants pointed out that the APC Wards and Local Government Appeals Committee has failed to commence sitting in the state as stipulated in party guidelines and that this failure would force them to send a copy of their petition to the National APC HQ while they continue to wait for the committee.