APC Italy urges new ministers to actualise Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda

By Adekunle Williams

The APC Italy Chapter has urged the newly inaugurated ministers to use their wealth of experience to ensure that President Bola Tinubu delivers on his “Renewed Hope” agenda for Nigeria.

Prince Chima Ibezim, APC Chairman, Italy Chapter and member, Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (CDC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

NAN reports that President Tinubu on Monday inaugurated his cabinet with 45 ministers, charging them to meet the expectations of the masses for a renewed socio-economic development.

Ibezim urged the ministers to live up to expectations of the president by hitting the ground running because Nigerians were expecting so much from them.

He said the chapter believed the ministers were prepared for their job, adding that it had no doubt they would help the president delivere on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

“Our message to the new ministers is that they should key into the renewed hope agenda of the president to render selfless service to Nigerians.

“We are aware that things are hard in the country for now but we are believing that everything will ease off once they hit the ground running.

“Nigerians in Italy are also assuring the ministers of our support.

“However, we want to remind that you are holding your present positions in trust for the people who have high expectations from the president.

“We know ministers appointed by the president will not disappoint Nigerians because their track records over the years are there for all to see,” he said.

Ibezim especially congratulated the new Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar kyari and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mrs Doris Anite, on their appointments.

He said their appointments was after a thorough assessment and screening process.

According to him, their appointments as ministers on the Federal Executive Council are testament of their proficiency in their various areas of endeavour and services to their dear nation.

Ibezim also appreciated the progressive leadership of the president, who in his wisdom found them worthy to be part of renewed hope government of their great party.

He promised that the chapter would continue to contribute and support positively the laudable renewed hope agenda of the party. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

