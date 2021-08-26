APC issues membership card to Zamfara speaker

August 26, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a membership card to Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasuru Magarya.

presentation was made by National Committee on Membership Revalidation Exercise in state under the of Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir.

presentation took on Wednesday House of Assembly, Gusau.

Speaking presenting card to speaker, Committee Chairman, who was represented by a member, Mr Tahir Tahir, said the party was happy with the defection of Gov. Matawall to the APC.

He said that party had mandated committee to register all APC members in state since previous registrations had now been cancelled with the emergence of the governor as the new party leader.

He called on all APC members to ensure they revalidate their membership.

In his remarks, Speaker, Alhaji Nasuru Magarya, said he would mobilise both new and existing members to obtain membership cards.

He said knowing importance of exercise, he would do everything possible to ensure that every member is registered.

Magarya said “we are in the party with all sense of commitment and we shall remain so to ensure our victory in the 2023 general elections and beyond.”  (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,