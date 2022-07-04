APC inaugurates reconciliation committee in C/River

The Cross River Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has inaugurated a reconciliation committee to dialogue with all aggrieved members of the party in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Alphonsus Eba, who inaugurated the committee on Monday in Calabar, announced Dr Pius Tabi-Tawo as Chairman and Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa as an Alternate-Chairman.

Eba also announced Dr Peter Ojie as Secretary of the committee, among other members.

The Chairman tasked the committee to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party, to ensure the party emerged stronger and united ahead of the 2023 polls.

Eba said they were carefully chosen based on their political track records.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues , Tabi-Tawo promised to reach out to all the aggrieved members of the party in the state.

According to him,, we will pacify all the aggrieved members and restore their confidence in the party and its leadership.(NAN)

