APC inaugurates committees ahead of membership registration in Oyo State

The Oyo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated three ad hoc committees ahead of the party’s membership registration/revalidation in the state.

Chief Akin Oke, the state APC Caretaker Chairman, inaugurated the committees after a stakeholders meeting in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Oke said that the committees will work to ensure that all targeted people across the state were captured.

“We have inaugurated the committees which are populated by carefully chosen party faithful and I have no iota of doubt that they will deliver beyond expectations,” Oke said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committees included Finance and Budgetary Planning Committee; Technical and Strategic Planning Committee as well as Media and Publicity committee

The Finance and Budgetary Planning Committee was headed by Mr Segun Odebunmi,while Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin was appointed Chairman of the Technical and Strategic Planning Committee.

The Media and Publicity committee has Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan as chairman.(NAN)