APC inaugurates campaign council for Edo South Senatorial election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday inaugurated a campaign council for Edo South Senatorial District ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Inaugurating the council, retired Col. David Imuse, the state APC Chairman, said the constitution of the council led by Dr Wilson Ogieva, was directed towards the victory of all categories of elections in the state.

According to him, 2023 elections is a must win for the party, because it served as a gateway to the 2024 governorship election in the state.

“It is a step to ensure that we deliver victory for our presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is also a step to ensure we win our senatorial election here that will produce DVD (Valentine Asuen) as our Senator.

“It is also directed towards winning our elections for the various House of Representative seats in Edo South.

“It is a must win, because 2023 is the gateway to 2024. We must win these elections; unless APC may be confined to the bedroom of history.

“We want the oppositions; PDP, Labour Party and 15 other parties; they are the one to go to oblivion, because we had to win,” he said.

Imuse therefore called on the party members to jettison personal differences, sentiment and interpretation, and do the right thing on behalf of the party.

The APC senatorial candidate for Edo South, Mr Valentine Asuen, said the campaign would be carried out with right minds and smart policies and ideas anchored on a very intellectual engagement at the National Assembly.

He lauded the youth in the area for their resilience, support and massive love showed him before, during and after the primaries that produced him.

“This is our project, let us do it together even as we embark on the campaign properly.

“You will all agree with me that as metropolitan as Edo South senatorial district is, our reality, however, leaves much to be desired.

“The potentials of the human and natural resources in all the local government areas of Edo South need to be maximised and the time to maximise them is now.

“Today, we stand on the threshold of political rebirth. We cannot afford to continue doing things in the same way and expect different results.”

The senatorial hopeful promised to bring his intellectual and business experience in the discharge of his duty. (NAN)

