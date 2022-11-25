APC inaugurates Bayelsa Campaign Council for Tinubu -Shettima

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Bayelsa Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday inaugurated the Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC), with the mandate that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins the presidency in the 2023 polls.

The ICC was inaugurated in Yenagoa to complement the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) ahead of the elections.

An APC chieftain and former governorship aspirant, Mr Preye Aganaba, who emerged the Bayelsa ICC Coordinator said Tinubu’s victory was sure.

He said that the campaign structures were only worried about the margin of difference between the votes Tinubu would garner and the candidate that would emerge second.

Aganaba described Bayelsa APC as formidable and recalled that the party in the last elections won the governorship poll and gave President Muhammadu Buhari more than 42 per cent of the votes.

He said the ICC had structures in the 36 states and Abuja, as well as in the 774 local government areas of the country.

He said Tinubu desired to have partners that would collaborate with him in governance and not supporters.

Describing the inauguration as a call to duty, Aganaba said it was the first time a presidential candidate established independent structures to complement efforts of the PCC.

“We have inaugurated the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Independent Campaign Council for Tinubu-Shettima. It is a novelty, the first time a presidential candidate is having his own campaign structure aside from that of the party. Our job is to complement the PCC.

“What we want is not supporters, we want partners. That is what our candidate wants, those who will partner with him in the elections and also partner with him in government.

“Lagos is the most prosperous state in Nigeria today because somebody (Tinubu) set up a process that has pushed Lagos to be the most formidable state in Nigeria today,“ he said.

He said that Tinubu’s record as Lagos State governor was there for everybody to scrutinise.

“He is the best in the field and he is going to win the election, “ Aganaba said. (NAN)

