APC inaugurates Bauchi state executives

By Ahmed Kaigama

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday inaugurated its Bauchi State executives.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Legal Adviser of the party, Mr Rabiu Garba administered the oath of office to the executives and presented them with certificates.



Speaking, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Babayo Aliyu, said that the state was one of the strongholds of APC; urging the executives to work to reclaim the state in 2023.

“As executives we need to work hard to rustle power from the opposition that stole our mandate. Our supporters are looking on us as executives to deliver the state to our great party APC.



“Therefore, it is our responsibility to strengthen the internal democracy of the party to ensure that we reclaim the state government in 2023,” he said.

Aliyu also urged the new executives to ensure inclusiveness among party faithful in the state.



He advised party members to mobilise residents to ensure victory for the party in 2023 general elections.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

