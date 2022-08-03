APC inaugurates 8-member reconciliation committee for Abia State

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu on Wednesday inaugurated a Reconciliation Committee for the Party in Abia State.

The inauguration ceremony which had in attendance members of the APC National Working Committee, was held at the Party’s National Secretariat.

According to a statement from the party’s secretariat, the committee members include: Senator Chris Adighije – Chairman; Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha – Secretary ;Minister of State, for Science, Technology and Innovation and Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh

Others include Hon. Emeka Atum a;Hon. Martins Azubuike; Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu; APC National Welfare Secretary, Sir F.N. Nwosu and APC Governorship Candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

