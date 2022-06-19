APC inaugurates 24-man reconciliation committee in Oyo State

By Akeem Abas

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has inaugurated a 24-man reconciliatory committee to settle disputes from its congresses and primaries, ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Chief Isaac Omodewu, the State Chairman, inaugurated the committee at the party’s secretariat in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the party had been enmeshed in crisis after its congresses and primaries which had led to the defection of some members to other political parties.

NAN reports that the newly-inaugurated committee is headed by Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin, while Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite is the Secretary.

Omodewu urged members of the committee to find amicable resolution to the crisis rocking the party, saying “it can only be stronger together”.

“You are elderly and critical stakeholders of our party. We cannot give you terms of reference.

“All we want from you is to use your experiences and influences to resolve all internal wranglings within APC. The reconciliation is an ongoing process,” he said.

He said that the purpose of the committee was for reconciliation to bring everybody back to the fold, saying they were all progressives.

“We believe we disagree to agree and thank God they all accepted to work as members of the committee and they have started working.

“Therefore, we will be expecting first situation report in two weeks time. There are issues from congresses and primaries. Please resolve all the differences,” he said.

Sen. Teslim Folarin, the State governorship candidate, said that the committee comprised men and women of values and integrity.

He said that the committee members were undoubtedly among the true faces of progressive party in the state and have no iota of doubt that they would deliver on their mandate.

Folarin thanked them for their patriotism and commitment to the amicable resolution of the party’s internal issues.

In his remarks, Lanlehin said he had been assigned a duty to bring all the aggrieved members back to the party and promised to do that in no distant time.

“Our chairman has spoken. He is a man of timber and calibre who will take the party to the promised land with our governorship candidate, Sen. Teslim Folarin in 2023 election.

“We all built this party, we won’t allow it to collapse. We thank chairman for giving us the privilege and honour to serve in this committee. We promise not to let you down,” Lanlehin assured.

Among the committee members are Dr. Ameed Ayinde, Mr Lasun Adebunmi, Alhaji Gbadamosi Adejare, Chief Timothy Jolaoso, Mr Oladayo Lawal, Chief Badmos Bukola, Sunday Ajadi and Chief S. O. Olaoye.

Also on the committee are Balogun Gaphar Oyetola, Erelu Funke Olayanju, Pastor Adewale Adepoju, Alhaji Kakako Ayinla, Alhaji Ramon Aderemi Sadiq and Mr Samuel Oluade

Others are Chief Kunle Folarin, Akande Abass, Alhaji Kareem Adebayo, Dr. Adepeju Esan, Tunde Ajibola, Remi Olalekan and Mr Oke Kolawole.(NAN)

