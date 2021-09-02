APC inaugurates 225 wards executive officers in Kebbi State

September 2, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 APC inaugurated ward executive officers for the 225 wards in the 21 local government areas of the state on Thursday in Kebbi.

The ’s Legal Adviser, Alhaji Samaila-Jega, charged the officers to uphold the country’s and ’s constitutions at all times.

“ You must always consider the well-being of your ’s members; you carry everybody along, and be faithful to the at all times,’’ he charged.

The officers were on July 31.

The was supervised by State’s APC’s caretaker executive members that included, Chairman Elders Committee, Alhaji Sanni Hukuma Zauro, also the Chairman of Local Government Area and Alhaji Aminu Fada, Personal Assistant to Gov. Bagudu.

All the 21 local government councils chairmen in the state were also present. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,